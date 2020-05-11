Prices on a popular product grew 1.5 times
In Ukraine again observed rising prices for greenhouse cucumbers. During the week the price tags on product in the middle raised 1.5 times.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya” with reference to the research analysts project EastFruit.
To date, greenhouse cucumbers offered for sale at a price of 25-34 UAH/kg (the$0.93 to 1.27/kg).
According to representatives of greenhouse complexes, is a necessary measure. The main cause called sudden cold, which in turn led to lower fees in greenhouses.
Thus, supply to market decreased significantly, and the demand for products remains high, and closer to the weekend, many wholesale companies and retailers have increased the volume of purchases.
As a result, demand greatly exceeded supply, allowing manufacturers without compromising the pace of sales to increase selling prices in this segment.
As noted by the manufacturers, there is atypical for the first half of may the price growth on greenhouse cucumbers, associated with a prolonged spring.
It is emphasized that usually in early may, the mass market begins to flow relatively cheap cucumbers from greenhouses, but in 2020 they are significantly delayed.
Greenhouse cucumber is available in very limited quantities, the quality of this production is estimated to wholesalers are very low, which in turn creates a high demand for the products of glass greenhouses.