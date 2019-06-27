Priest with a swastika” was suspected of child molestation
In Belarus opened a new criminal case against the priest from the village of Gatovo (Minsk region) Konstantin Burykina, better known as “the priest with the swastika.” About this informed the official representative of the Investigative Committee, Yulia hancharova, writes TUT.BY.
According to her, we are talking about a crime against sexual integrity of a minor. “Any details on ethical considerations will not be disclosed” — said the interlocutor of the edition.
A criminal case under part 3 of article 167 of the criminal code (“Violent actions of sexual character”). The perpetrator could face imprisonment of eight to 15 years.
Burykina detained in 2016 after, according to relatives, he “moved someone the way” led by Belarusian powerlifting Federation (BFP). During the investigation, information surfaced that the priest kept the house file with the military chronicle of the Third Reich, was worn on the hand (according to others, on the breast) tattooed with symbols of fascism, and in his office hung a chandelier in the shape of a swastika.
During interrogation he said that in 2000, he was appointed spiritual head of the Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary organization “Russian national unity” (RNU), which aims at the restoration of historical Russia — great, little and White Russia — as a nation-state. “Hold them spiritual conversations, meetings, baptized and married. (…) Nothing wrong just did not see, and then it seemed to me that they have become destructive. (…) We are with them ceased contact” — recalled the priest. As a result, in 2017 Burykina was convicted of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition and sentenced to three years in prison.
Two years later, in April of 2019, against the prisoner was brought another criminal case under part 3 of article 211 of the criminal code (“Appropriation or embezzlement”). He is charged with misappropriation of entrusted funds on a large scale: according to investigators, in 2014-2016 it, being the Deputy head of the BFN spent on personal needs part of the money intended for the trip to athletes. Damage was estimated at 17.5 thousand Belarusian rubles (about 538 thousand rubles), an inmate threatens from two till seven years of imprisonment.
It is noted that the defrocked clergyman is deprived of was not, and is merely temporarily removed from service.
