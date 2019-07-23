Prima ballerina Christine Sispar excited the Network’s more risqué pictures in swimsuit
July 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Prima ballerina continues to haunt the imagination of followers in the social network their hot frames.
Christina Sispar decided to share with fans a new batch of spicy shots from vacation, which she spent in Turkey.
As you may remember, posed a prima ballerina in a red one piece bathing suit with lacing at the neckline. Only this photoshoot she did not near the pool and near the sea.
This time Sispar was saktsentirovat attention on the elastic buttocks.
“Hurry up to enjoy the summer!” – written under the Christina.
The ballerina showed her slim figure and from other angles. She is in excellent physical shape.
Loading...