Prime day on Amazon: discounts are not to be missed
15-16 July online retailer Amazon holds Prime day. This day awaited by all, because then you can buy goods with huge discounts. The online edition of Reader’s Digest have collected the top the most attractive discounts that await users of Amazon that day.
1. Prime day is the perfect chance to buy yourself new sheets, towels, blankets or mattresses. Cariloha offers a 35% discount on your classic bamboo bed sheets and bath towels; luxury duvet can be purchased at a discount of $ 60; the same discount applies to any memory foam mattress. In addition, discounts can be purchased many other necessary things for sleeping.
2. Also Amazon offers a discount of 30% on cosmetics and skin care products Jane Iredale skin from 15 to 16 July, and cosmetic Ethique.
3. One of the best ways to spend their money in Prime day on Amazon is buying a new mobile phone. Popular mobile Nokia 3.1 with 400 hours battery life and crystal clear display will sell for $ 109 instead of the usual 159. And for great pictures you can purchase Nokia 7.1 with two cameras for $ 249 instead of the regular price of $ 349.
4. Everyone loves warm blankets and plaids. In Prime day Amazon offers its users a great discount. Baloo Living gives 15% discount on your quilts when you use promo code “PRIMEDAY” at checkout.
5. And the Bugaboo Cameleon offers to defer $ 100 into a College your child. The manufacturer offers a $100 discount on the entire range of children’s clothes, and Amazon will deliver purchases right to your door.
6. Overnight Oats offers in Prime day to buy discounted new product in their store — Chai Latte. This is a great opportunity to not only save money, but also to try something new.
7. And for those who like to make original photos Amazon offers a 30% discount on Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0. This portable digital camera with instant print and a touch screen that you can take with you anywhere.
8. And for those who wanted to buy a hoverboard, Prime day will be a real boon. The price hoverboard Jetson Electric Nitro will be in the range of $60-189,99.
9. The company Lander offers a 30% discount on flashlight Cairn XL. It is a dream tourist: proximity lighting with brightness settings and lights that can be controlled with a mobile app.
10. Full line of care products for hair-Natural Formula will be available with 40% discount that day. Masks, balms, shampoos, will cost less than $ 7.
11. Bubly, Sparkling Water — sugar-sparkling water will be sold with a discount of up to 25%.
12. On patches and masksthat will help to get rid of acne, Amazon offers a discount of 20% to $ 14.
13. Also a set of two modern white marble tables will cost less than $ 200.
14. Special cream Skinuva Scar Creamthat will help to get rid of scars, will be offered for sale at a discount of 20%.