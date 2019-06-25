Prime Gromit “those in the business part of the city” and “party media” at the Ford (PHOTO)

On Saturday at the Ford Festival, which is held annually, the Premier, Doug Ford told the crowd that during the year after the election he headed the government worked very actively and intensely, and the dismissal caught those dissenting few, who were worried about the deprivation of their “feeders”.

This week we watched the premiere booed by the crowd at 100,000 people during celebration of Raptors in the square Nathan Phillips, there was a radical reshuffling of the Cabinet in which the Prime Minister transferred the Minister of Finance to a less important position in the government, and dismissed the head of its administration. Nevertheless, during a pause in his speech, Ford applauded when he listed the positive aspects implemented by its government such as tax reduction for the poor and tax breaks for child care, and criticized those who have complicated life to him and his Cabinet.

“We know that when they attack us, you are with us, and most importantly, – said Ford the participants of the festival, which, according to him, there were about 10,000 people. – Not those who settled in the business part of the city, not the media who criticize us at every turn, I call them the media-the party”.

“Only you matter to us, just before you answer, you are residents of Ontario”.

In addition to new tax incentives, Ford listed the dismissal of the General Director Hydro One “employee for six million dollars,” Mayo Schmidt and the elimination of the trading scheme on carbon emissions as the most significant achievements of his government.

He also said an increase in the number of jobs in Ontario.

“Today we have over 190 thousand more jobs than a year ago. This new salaries 190000, 190000 new opportunities. We have so many new jobs in Ontario, companies it became difficult to fill vacancies”.

Saturday’s event was free and open to the public, but, unlike previous years, there was a requirement to register to obtain the ticket, and any hypothetically it could not start.

Members of the legislature went on vacation June 6 and will resume after the Federal election on October 29.

Ford recently became the least popular Prime Minister in the Confederation as public criticism increased after his first budget in April.

According to the new capital program increased total spending on health and education, but is extremely reduced financial aid to municipalities, expenditures on environmental conservation, housing and social programs.

The teachers ‘ Union rented a small plane to the during the event, carried on the banner with the inscription: “the Ford education is a disgrace.”

The government Ford increased class size and reduced funding for school boards that resulted in staff reductions and a loss of 3,400 teaching positions within natural attrition.