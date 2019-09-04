Prime Minister Boris Johnson ranting and raving: Brexit can postpone
On the morning of 4 September, all British Newspapers came out with headlines that talked about the first major defeat of the government, Boris Johnson. The night before, in the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament), held an important vote. Deputies by a majority vote adopted a resolution, which actually intercepted the Prime Minister control over the process of withdrawal from the EU.
This was the first session of the house of Commons after the summer holidays. Recall, Johnson led the new government in late July. All of August and used the opportunity to build their position on Brexit. It is that Britain will leave the EU on 31 October and not a day later regardless of whether the signed agreement on “divorce” with Brussels or not.
Deputies brought in the agenda of the meeting of the house of Commons on the evening of September 4 to vote on the bill which, if passed, will prohibit Johnson to carry out Brexit without an agreement with the EU. This bill would oblige the Prime Minister to go to Brussels with a request to delay the release until January 31, 2020.
It became apparent that Boris Johnson does not enjoy unqualified support within the Conservative party, whose leader is little more than a month. The Prime Minister ranting and raving. Johnson now threatens to exclude from the party those members of Parliament who dared to start a riot against him. And it is well-known, respected politicians, including the grandson of Winston Churchill Nicholas Soames. In total to lose the party membership card is in danger of 21 conservative. Their formal leader press calls the former Finance Minister of the United Kingdom Philip Hammond.
Immediately after the vote, which brought about his defeat, Johnson announced that if September 4, deputies will pass a law banning Britain to leave the EU without an agreement with Brussels, he would seek early parliamentary elections. And appoint them in October. To do this Johnson would like the support of two thirds of the members of the house of Commons.
The Prime Minister again and again appeals to MPs not to disturb him in the issue of Brexit. Johnson claims that in August achieved a great deal from Brussels. He recalled his agreement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel Macron, who agreed in principle to the consideration of a new contract under the terms of the withdrawal of Britain from the EU. Now from London are waiting for specific proposals. Johnson is confident that his firm stance will force EU leaders to make concessions favorable to the British. He promises to bring to London a new draft agreement on Brexit, which will appeal to the House of Commons, it will be studied and approved.
However, the British media believe that the bill, irritant Johnson will still be accepted. And then he will embody two threats: to arrange a purge of the party ranks and put to the vote the issue of early parliamentary elections. It is the renewal of the composition of the lower house of Parliament, believe the Newspapers, is the best way out the current political crisis.
