Prime Minister of Georgia charged Saakashvili responsible for the protests in Tbilisi (PHOTOS)

Responsibility for the riots that occurred at the rally outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi on June 20 lies completely with the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili and his associates. This was stated Thursday by Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze at the meeting with media workers.

“The responsibility for the results (the riots. – Approx. TASS) is imposed on the convicted Saakashvili and his aggressive team, which tried to use the sincere protests of our citizens and attacked our Constitution. This is completely unacceptable. However, each of us, and the Georgian society agreed that in some cases individuals exceeded the power,” said Bakhtadze. His words leads TASS.

A series of protests began in Tbilisi on June 20. The reason for them was the session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) held in the Georgian Parliament. Following the approved Protocol, the head of the Russian delegation, state Duma Deputy from the Communist party Sergei Gavrilov, who is President of map, occupied the speaker’s chair and spoke in Russian. The opposition in protest disrupted the meeting, after which the Russian delegation had to leave Georgia under protection of special services.

Protests immediately resulted in the attempted storming of Parliament. In the end, to disperse the protesters, the Georgian police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. Injured 240 people, more than 300 were arrested. 121 man sent into custody for 12 days, but to date all those arrested have already been released, said Thursday the Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.

“After the representatives of irresponsible political forces in the Wake of the provocative calls left people and the police alone, we were able to identify those young people who were involved by the organisers of the riots, and, despite the fact that there were offences at the request of the Prosecutor’s office they have changed the measure of detention, and at the moment all peaceful demonstrators who have been a victim of this provocation and was formally identified as administrative offenders are at home,” he said.

The release of the detained protesters was one of the demands of the protesters, which the seventh day in a row demonstrating outside the Parliament building of Georgia in Tbilisi. They also demand the resignation of the interior Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

The President of Georgia in 2003-2013, and is now a citizen of Ukraine, Mikhail Saakashvili supported the protesters and called on police not to obey the orders of the current authorities and “go to the side of the people”. He appealed to the opposition with a call to move from all corners of the country “in the direction of Tbilisi” to “remove from Ivanishvili’s government in Georgia” (Bidzina Ivanishvili, former Prime Minister of Georgia and leader of the party “Georgian dream – Democratic Georgia”).

Saakashvili called the current regime, the party “Georgian dream” and its leader, the Pro-Moscow force. The ex-President said that Georgia should be the next after Ukraine, Armenia and Moldova in a series of countries liberated from Russian influence.

Saakashvili left Georgia in late 2013 after the defeat in the presidential election and since then has not returned home. Soon after the departure of the Georgian Prosecutor’s office has charged him with abuse of office. Just for Saakashvili was initiated four criminal cases, two of them already sentenced.

The current President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has condemned the statements of Saakashvili. She called unacceptable the situation, when a citizen of another country from abroad calls upon the police to disobey the government. In her view, organize riots “destructive” opposition forces who perform “plan of Moscow”. She deleted “Orthodox Union” of Russia and Georgia, saying they did not believe in the Union with the country, “occupying its territory” and fighting “with religion, Christian rules”.

“Russia is our enemy and occupier. It managed a fifth column, perhaps today may be more dangerous than open aggression. I would like to say again that the split of the country and society and the internal opposition to anyone not going to the hand, except Russia, and today it is her most skilled weapon,” wrote Zurabishvili in his Facebook. According to her, those who encourage the internal opposition in Georgia, supported by “Russian policy”.