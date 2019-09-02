Prime Minister of Georgia explained the reason for his resignation
Monday, September 2, the government of Georgia is in full force resigned. This was stated by former Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze. He called the incident “ordinary political process”.
According to Bakhtadze, in his decision to resign is not you need to look for conspiracy theories. Consultations on this issue were conducted in the office of the party “Georgian dream” “and nowhere else”.
“Our goal was to create a framework of strategic development and begin their implementation and ensure their sustainability. This was done and, consequently, in the late spring I had the opportunity to initiate this question. At first, when I talked about it, of course, didn’t agree. In the end, yesterday, we made the final decision to resign,” — said Bakhtadze.
The candidacy of the new Prime Minister will be named on 3 September after a meeting of the political Council of “Georgian dream”. According to local media, the government can lead the current Minister of internal Affairs George Gakharia. However, the decision of the ruling party risks triggering a storm of discontent in the country. Gajaria resignation the opposition demands since the end of June. It was he who gave the order to use force against participants of mass protests that was triggered by the scandalous behavior of the Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Sergey Gavrilov. According to representatives of the opposition, the appointment to the post of Prime Minister Gakharia will “spit in the face of” the Georgian society
“Consultations on the candidacy of the Prime Minister continue tomorrow, after a meeting of the political Council of the party we will make an official statement. While speaking about the candidate is premature and incorrect”, — told reporters the leader of the parliamentary majority Giorgi Volsky. He stressed that the party is not yet able to say with precision about the future personnel changes in the government. The new Cabinet will submit the candidate for Prime Ministers, which approves the political Council of the party.
Recall Bakhtadze holds the position of Chairman of the government of Georgia on 20 June 2018. Prior to that, he chaired the Ministry of Finance. He was 37 years old. He entered the history of independent Georgia as the youngest Prime Minister.
