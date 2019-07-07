Prime Minister of Greece will hand over power to the opposition on Monday
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by telephone congratulated the of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of “New democracy” with a victory at early parliamentary elections in Greece and stated that on Monday will give him the power, reports .
In turn, the leader of the main opposition center-right party thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call.
“The handover ceremony will be held at the official residence of the Prime Minister the Palace of the maxima immediately after the Mitsotakis will take the oath at the Presidential Palace,” reads the message.
The results of the first exit polls, which became known to journalists after closing at 19:00 the polling stations at early parliamentary elections in Greece, the party leader “New democracy” led by Mitsotakis, bypassing the ruling party SYRIZA (coalition of the radical left forces) Tsipras 9.5-13.5%. In this scenario New democracy can get 155-167 places in 300-local unicameral Parliament, and SYRIZA – 77-80.
The ruling party conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections of Greece. Now it will be the opposition. This was stated at the headquarters of SYRIZA immediately after the announcement of exit polls. According to the representative of the party headquarters, “SYRIZA after 4.5 years of control left a rich legacy, a country with a regulated public debt, with a robust state Treasury, reduced unemployment, a strong system of social protection and economic growth, which lasts for nine quarters in a row.” These conquest will now defend the position of the main opposition party.
Previously the headquarters of New democracy said it won a historic victory in last Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Greece. According to the polls at the polling stations, the main legislative body of the country will also be center-left party and the Association “Movement for change” (KINAL), Communist party of Greece (KKE), the far-right “chrisi Avgi” (“Golden dawn”) party “”Greek roots “Lisi” (“the Greek solution”), and the left МЕРА25.