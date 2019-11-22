Prime Minister Trudeau will hold a meeting today with the Premier of Ontario Ford in Ottawa (PHOTO)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet today in Ottawa with the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford.

The meeting of politicians will be the last in a series of private conversations Trudeau with provincial leaders after winning elections last month.

Trudeau frequently warned voters during the Federal election, not to vote for conservative leader Andrew Shire, drawing a parallel between him and Ford, whose popularity has plummeted in recent years.

Ford said Thursday that the meeting he was going to demonstrate the intent to cooperate with Ottawa, despite the unpleasant the statements of the Prime Minister in his attitude during a Federal election campaign.

Ford says he is ready to work with the Federal government on a number of issues, including health and public transport.

Trudeau has already met with leaders, including the Prime Minister of Saskatchewan Scott MoE and the Prime Minister of Manitoba Brian Pallister.