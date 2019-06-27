Prince Charles disrespectful to Lady Diana, discover the unexpected place where he asked for her in marriage
You may not know it, but Prince Charles would have asked for Lady Diana’s hand in an amazing place.
Let it be said, Lady Diana was not fooled. Long before getting married to Prince Charles, she knew full well that he was unfaithful to Camilla Parker-Bowles . Moreover, the young woman quickly began to have doubts about their affair. Nevertheless, the Princess of Wales married the future heir at a sumptuous ceremony in July 1981. In February of the same year, the British learned that the son of Queen Elizabeth II had finally made his official request. However, the place where it took place still remains vague. While some believe it happened at the Windsor Castle Nursery, others are convinced that it was at a dinner in Prince Charles’ apartments at Buckingham Palace. Today, we learn something else!
According to biologist Anthony Holden’s statements in the pages of Vanity Fair in 1993, Prince Charles asked Lady Diana for a wedding on the grounds of … her mistress Camilla Parker-Bowles ! He says, “Where did Diana get married, next to Camilla’s cabbage garden and her husband Andrew in their backyard?” A gesture characterized by disrespect by many people, especially when you know that the Prince of Wales had an extramarital affair with the then Duchess of Cornwall during her marriage to the mother of her sons. Definitely, this love triangle still hide many secrets. As proof, it would seem thatPrince Charles did everything to prevent Lady Diana from becoming queen of England.