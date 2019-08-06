Prince Charles was on the side of Meghan Markle in her confrontation with the king’s advisors…
The wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle has found an invaluable ally in the face of his father-in-law, Prince Charles. According to the magazine Grazia, the father of Prince Harry actively intervened in the confrontation between Megan with the Royal advisors and assistants, acting as her protector. Between the Duchess of Sussex and advisers in recent months there was a “significantly strained” relationship. The court found that Markle “operates by its own rules instead of thinking about how individual action will affect the Royal family as a whole.” Tensions peaked in April of this year, when Megan stopped to inform the Palace on the progress of their pregnancy. Advisers and Sesexy also engaged in disputes concerning the rights of the Duke and Duchess on a private life after the birth of their first child Archie.
However, Prince Charles, who from the beginning were in awe of Markle and led her to the altar during the wedding ceremony instead of her own father, made it clear that they fully support the daughter and her initiatives — including charitable activities. And convinced councillors to follow his example and support the Duchess. In particular, the courtiers, the advisers endorsed the idea of Megan be invited by the editor of British Vogue. In any case, they breathed a sigh of relief when I found out that it does not intend, they feared to publish on the cover of your photo and to let journalists tour to his home in Frogmore cottage — like Kim Kardashian and other glamorous celebrities.
In that time, Charles has contributed to the fact that in the Palace a changed their attitude towards Megan, it is reported that the Duchess began to better accept criticism that comes from experienced assistants. And in some measure learning to learn from their mistakes.
Charles led Megan to the altar
