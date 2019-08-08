Prince George in the captain’s hat and Princess Charlotte in a life jacket was rooting for…
Older children are Kate Middleton and Prince William came to cheer for their parents who took part in a charity sailing regatta The King’s Cup, which started at the Isle of Wight.
Six-year-old Prince George, try captain’s hat, and a four year old Princess Charlotte were on the boat not taking part in the competition. For them looking after grandfather and grandmother Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton. Both children were in any case in lifejackets. George looked like a real sailor in a striped blue and white t-shirt. Charlotte sported a blue dress with white stripes by Ralph Lauren kids worth 158 dollars.
15-month-old Prince Louis left home.
George’s grandfather Michael
Charlotte with mother Kate and grandmother Carole Middleton
Kate Middleton arrived at the beginning of the regatta in elegant pants and a smart top, before taking his place in the team, dressed in sports clothes: shorts and a jacket.
It is reported that the yacht William took third place out of eight. And Kate — the latter because he was disqualified after the second race due to the early start.
