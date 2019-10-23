Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused Buckingham Palace of “stirring up hysteria”, directed…
In the British Royal family, the tensions. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused Buckingham Palace of “stirring up hysteria against them.” The representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a briefing for the American media and, in particular, told CNN that the Palace insiders and some “friends” contribute to leaks to the press, which does nothing to improve the situation.
Harry also came into conflict with his older brother William, who, after the emotional interview, which previously gave Harry and Megan said through his aides to the BBC that he cares about my brother and sister-in-law and “hopes they’re all right,” and expressed the view that they are now in a “fragile state” — so that the planned six-week vacation will do them good.
On this, as reported close to Harry’s face, the younger Prince States that do not consider themselves “fragile” — on the contrary, now he feels as strong as ever.
And the media reaction to his interview and William, after which the press began to write about his psychological problems, according to “hysterical” and “panicked”.
The source also told the CNN reporter max foster that in the Palace surrounded by the Royal family is full of people who are afraid and do not know how to apply the potential and to assess the efforts of Harry and Megan, “single-handedly trying to modernize the monarchy”.
“Harry and Megan: African journey”, Harry confirmed the rumors about the estrangement between him and William. He and Megan also spoke about the pressure on them from the press. And the former actress said she believes the British approach to suppress my emotions is wrong and destructive. Therefore, they say, she and her husband finally decided to give them out.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter