Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared war on the press, without the knowledge of the princes…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared war on the British press. that published her personal email, which gave reporters her father Thomas Markle. She believes this is a gross invasion of her privacy.
And her husband Prince Harry has published a very emotional statement in which he compared Megan with his mother Princess Diana. “My greatest fear is that history repeats itself… I lost my mother and now I see that my wife becomes a victim of the same powerful forces, “—wrote, in particular, Prince.
The Prince said that he and his wife “believe in the freedom of the press and in an objective, truthful journalism“. “However, my wife has become one of the new victims of the British tabloids hate campaign against people, not thinking about the consequences — and this ruthless campaign has only intensified over the past year, during her pregnancy and take care of our newborn son, “writes Harry.
“I’ve seen what happens when my favorite man is just a product for mass consumption to such an extent that it is no longer perceived as a real person, “he writes.
Attack Megan and Harry in the media became known on the last day of their ten-day tour of the countries of Africa.
As it became known, Harry ignored the advice of his aides, tried to convince him that it wasn’t the best idea to make such a statement during a tour where they are the United Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth. And that it will spoil the overall positive impression of their trip.
In addition, Harry, who himself wrote the text of the statement and has not given anyone to edit it, not made aware of the impending “information bomb” of his older brother William and father Charles. As writes the authoritative newspaper The Times, both the Prince learned about it only in hindsight — after this was reported by the media.
It is not known whether in the course of events the Queen. According to some, she gave her permission for the trial. However, a source in the Palace says Her Majesty is in any case unlikely to approve a time when her grandson decided to make his revelations. “Such things are not done during an official tour,” said the insider. Besides an open letter to Harry violates the principle of “never complain, never explain”, which in the relations of members of the Royal family with the press mounted his great-grandmother Queen mother Elizabeth.
The interests of the Duchess of Sussex, will represent the law firm Schillings, not Royal lawyers Harbottle&Lewis who have been working on the family of the monarch.
The money, which Megan hopes to sue the publication, will reportedly be donated to the charity Fund to combat bullying.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Mail on Sunday to insist on being right and intend to “vigorously defend itself.” In particular, they deny the charges that in any way edited the message to Megan to distort its meaning and to represent the Duchess, says Harry, in a bad light.
This story caused a great resonance. Some observers say that despite the words of Prince Harry on the necessity of freedom of the press, his decision to sue the tabloid he undermines this freedom.
Royal biographer penny junor, M. p., called an open letter to Harry “overly-emotional outburst”. She admitted that the Prince, of course, must protect his wife, however, not all materials in the media about her were false and should not be regarded as a kind of destructive “campaign”. “This is the most incredible statement that goes far beyond anything that I have ever heard from members of the Royal family,” says junor, M. p.,.
The Telegraph believes that the battle Harry and Megan against the media is just too much for the Royal family, given the constitutional crisis in the country due to Brekzita and charges the middle son of Queen Prince Andrew links with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Former BBC Royal correspondent Peter hunt described the statement by the Prince as “a sledgehammer blow” on the relatively tolerant relations between members of the Royal family with the tabloids.
And former Secretary to Princess Diana Patrick jepson believes that this kind of trial, “easy to start, but no one can predict what will happen and the harm it can cause”. “Even if Sesexy have a well planned strategy, it was a strange beginning to spoil a good impression from a successful tour,” he said.
“It was like thunder from a clear sky. The absolute bomb. And I have the impression that in London no one knew that preparing — nor Buckingham, nor in KensingtonTM palaces, nor in Clarence house,” he told accompanying Megan and Harry at tour reporter edition of Vanity Fair. According to him, even the PR team of Megan and Harry looked shocked.
Members of the Royal family previously filed a lawsuit against the press. So, Prince William and Kate Middleton sued the French edition, published pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge Topless. The Queen herself twice sued The Sun newspaper, accusing the newspaper of copyright infringement. This time, however, the case can be more complex and may undermine the already shaky popularity of Casekow and the reputation of the Queen family in General.
If the matter is not resolved amicably and goes to court, Megan, may have to publicly answer not too comfortable for her questions regarding her complicated relationship with his father. And he, Thomas Markle, never distinguished by restraint, can not fail to resume his attacks on her daughter and son-in-law. In the end, this can result in a scandal.
