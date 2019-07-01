Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for 6 weeks I had three nannies for my son
British Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Markle in less than two months after the birth of their first son, Archie, was replaced by three nurses, reports .
The media drew attention to high turnover of staff working in the entourage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, according to psychologists, frequent change of nannies can be associated not with a complex character of the pair. Just at different stages parents have different needs for child care. For example, the first nanny was a night nurse. Besides, it is expected that child care will require additional support during the autumn tour Royal couple to South Africa, where young parents plan to take Archie.
The firstborn of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was born on 6 may. Child called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Earlier, referring to the author of books about the Royal family reported that the previous nanny of the grandson of the Queen of England signed an extensive confidentiality agreement.