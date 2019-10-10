Prince Harry began to cry after learning about the second pregnancy of his wife, and Megan Markle had another fight with…
American tabloids are reporting a number of news from the life of the British Royal family. Thus, the publication Life & Style citing a close to the court, a source claims that Megan Markle still pregnant with a second child. once during his trip to Africa she wore outfits that were wore when waiting for their first child Archie. Moreover, the figure Markle was allowed to make such assumptions. In some pictures you see of his rounded belly. One would assume that the former actress just have not had time to lose weight after the first birth. However, Life & Style writes that Megan actually preparing to become a mother again. And that Prince Harry “tears of happiness” when she told him the news.
“Nobody expected it to happen so soon. But Harry and Megan had previously said I didn’t want to wait too long — especially considering her age”, — writes the edition. As you know, Megan for 38 years.
The Duchess is not drinking alcohol, but it “draws on French fries and chocolate” — food that she doesn’t eat under normal circumstances. From time to time she feels nausea. And asked to alter some clothes — so that they become freer. The couple hope that this time they will have a girl they will name in honor of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth. And, if it’s a boy, it is, according to Life & Style, will call Oliver.
In some pictures, how do you think fans, is seen the rounded belly of Megan
Edition of the Us Magazine, meanwhile, writes that Harry and Megan we are thinking to move to permanent residence in Canada. In this country, the American Markle lived the last years before marriage, acting in the television series “Force majeure”.
See also: “Like looking in a mirror”: ed Sheeran came to visit Prince Harry (video).
See also: Kate Middleton visited the Museum in the green culottes and purple cardigan for $ 47.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter