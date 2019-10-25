Prince Harry brought Meghan Markle on electric car to Windsor castle, suddenly appearing on…
At that time, the whole of Britain is discussing the emotional interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry all of a sudden appeared at the event, where it was not expected. He joined his wife Meghan Markle during a debate on gender equality, which was held in the framework of the young leaders summit, One Young World. Meeting with young people from different countries of the world took place in the Royal Windsor castle. Megan and Harry live on the territory of the castle is very close to Frogmore cottage. The Daily Mail reports that Harry brought spouse on your electric car Audi E-Tron. The Duchess arrived in a Burgundy jumper and red leather pencil skirt from Hugo Boss (a day earlier in the same published Queen of Spain Letizia, and last year in an identical skirt, but green herself Megan arrived in Sussex).
“In relation to gender equality (and this is something that I have been defending), I think that such a conversation cannot take place without the participation of men. For this reason, it makes sense to let him join us today. So thank you for letting him barge in on our party,” he joked Markle addressed to the husband.
It seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sesexy not in a hurry to go to the stated six-week holiday. Next week is Harry going to go to London and take part in the event dedicated to the future Games of the unconquered.
