Prince Harry fears for his wife, who became a target of the tabloids: the mother at fault the tabloids he had lost (PHOTO)

The Duchess of Sussex Megan (Markle), which recently formed an uneasy relationship with the British press, has filed a lawsuit against the newspaper Mail on Sunday, Sunday Supplement to the popular tabloid the Daily Mail for publishing her letter to the father – with the wife of Prince Harry do not get along.

Copy of handwritten letter was published in February. In it Megan reproached his father Thomas Markle is that he’s spreading rumors about her in the tabloids, in particular, about the reasons why he wasn’t at his daughter’s wedding. The Duchess asked father to stop believing the articles about her in the tabloids and stop trying to fabricate false history.

Seven months later the official website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reported that lawyers Megan filed a lawsuit in London’s High court against the newspaper and the media Associated Newspapers, where it belongs. They accuse the publication of misuse of private information, copyright infringement and the law on protection of personal data.

A separate statement on behalf of Prince Harry, who have accused the British tabloids in the “ruthless” campaign and the “relentless propaganda” against his wife. The filing of a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, he explained that another way to affect permanent distortion in the press is not obtained. Prince Harry said that the same publications that for the last nine months have attacked Megan during her pregnancy and care of the newborn son, in a positive way on her recent visit to Africa, showing double standards.

“For some media this is the game we wanted to play from the start. I too long was a silent witness to her [Megan’s] suffering. Stand back and do nothing goes against everything we believe,” said Harry. According to him, the newspaper, in addition to what was illegally published private letter to the Duchess deliberately omitted individual paragraphs, sentences and words.

“My greatest fear is that history repeats itself. I lost my mother and now I see that my wife becomes a victim of the same powerful forces,” said Prince Harry. We will remind, In 2008, the jury concluded that the cause of the death of Princess Diana in 1997 became acting drunk and exceeded the speed of the driver and the paparazzi pursuing the car.

In recent months, Meghan Markle darling of the British media have become their target. In August, the big resonance was caused by the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who advocate for environmental protection, four times for 11 days were used by private planes. For spouses interceded many celebrities as sir Elton John explained that they were flying on his plane, which was organized by the carbon neutral transportation.

Markle was also criticized for his love of luxury, neglect of Royal traditions and the desire to lead a less public life against the wishes of his main sponsors – taxpayers. According to the same tabloid, Megan even hired Hollywood image Agency Subshine Sucks for the salvation of reputation. Clients at different times were Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein. It is argued that charity tour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Africa with his son Archie just aimed at correcting the scandalous image of Megan.