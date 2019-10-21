Prince Harry has admitted a rift with Prince William, and Meghan Markle has revealed home nickname…
On British television premiere of the documentary film “Harry and Megan: African journey.” It was filmed during the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Africa. The British Prince and his wife gave a Frank interview to the leading Fact of Bradby. One in particular, asked Harry’s question about whether there is some truth to the rumors about his rift with his elder brother. It is noteworthy that Harry took the opportunity to strongly refute the media reports on this topic. On the contrary, he essentially acknowledged that his disagreement with Prince William. He said that they “go different ways”. And rarely see each other, as both are very busy. He also noted that when lead such a life, as they inevitably happen “different things” and that the brothers have “good days and bad days”. At the same time, he said that the likes of William that they will always be brothers and will support each other if necessary.
According to Daily Mail, Harry about his relationship with William put in the awkward position of Buckingham Palace, which made serious efforts to downplay reports of tension between Cambridge and Sasaxle. According to rumors, it appeared after Harry had accused William and his wife Kate of a lack of support that they extended to his fiancée and later wife Megan.
Prince Harry also admitted that he would like to leave the UK. And settle in Africa. But realizes that it would be difficult, if not impossible (although, according to rumors, Ssexy still plan to buy a house in Botswana, a country where he started the affair).
“The rest of our lives, especially our work will mainly focus on Africa… there are so many things to do. So many problems,” — said the grandson of the British Queen, who for many years, believes the Black continent their second home.
Harry said his five-month-old son Archie already shares his love of Africa. And that there is little “feel happy.” “He looked out the window. He found its voice. He jumped up and created more noise than ever and smiled all the time,” recalls Prince. As reported by “FACTS”, Archie did in South Africa, his first official release, having visited with the parents of Desmond tutu — the Anglican Archbishop of Cape town, the Nobel peace prize in 1984.
The Prince also said that he and his wife try not to pay attention to the negative posts about them in the press, “most of which are untrue”, but they still hurt them. “But all we need to do is concentrate on how to be real, to be themselves and stand for what we believe,” said Prince, adding that they will involve him “in the game, which killed his mother.” The death of his mother he called “a festering wound” of which he constantly remind flashes and clicks of cameras of journalists with whom she also had a complicated relationship.
Meghan Markle in turn told me that she practically “lives and exists” by trying to combat the negative attention from the media and the common voltage, which has a Royal life. “It’s hard. I don’t think anyone understands it. Honestly, I had no idea, although it might be difficult to understand… But when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My American friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends… They were sure that he was wonderful, but said that I should not continue a relationship with him, as “the British tabloids will ruin your life” Because I was American, I naively didn’t listen to them… It’s complicated. I never thought that it would be easy, but I think it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to accept”, — said the Duchess. She also said that it cannot adopt the English habit of meeting trouble with a straight face, as it is sure that hiding your emotions is bad for you. According to her, she and Harry decided to fight back the negativity — after initially trying just to ignore it. As you know, before Harry and Megan had sued a number of British publications.
Along with Megan, to the delight of fans, revealed home nick, who calls her husband: it is the first letter of his name Harry — H (h). “I spoke with HSBC (as I call it) is not enough to simply try to survive. This may not be the meaning of life. We need to grow and feel happy,” she said.
Megan also, barely holding back tears, told how tense she lived during her pregnancy and first months of motherhood due to the excessive and not always positive attention from the press.
“Not many people asked me if I was right,” she said, confirming that in fact she is not all right.
The film caused in Britain, controversy. Some spoke in support of the Harry and Megan and sympathized with them. Others felt tape another PR move, and drew attention to the fact that, although it formally dedicated the trip to Africa, the Duke and Duchess of virtually nothing is not talking about the locals with their problems, and talk only about themselves.
Meanwhile it became known that Megan and Harry, having toiled for the benefit of the crown intend to take six weeks of vacation to devote to the family leisure activities. On thanksgiving Day they intend to fly to USA and meet up with Megan’s mother Dooriya of Ragland. And Christmas is believed to traditionally hold in Sandringham — together with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal family.
