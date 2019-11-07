Prince Harry in Japan had to flee from fans, who called him “handsome.”
The Duke of Sussex attended the final of the Rugby world Cup
Without Meghan Markle and baby Archie. Prince Harry took a trip to the semi-official visit to the Cup final in Rugby, but wife and child are not taken. But met numerous fans. About it writes Daily Mail.
On the eve of the match, the Duke of Sussex visited the Foundation Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo, where he talked with students and took some group photo.
And then young fans the Prince took in his siege and was bombarded with compliments. In particular, they called him “handsome”. Harry was embarrassed, blushed, reminded that he is married and has demonstrated an engagement ring.
By the way, the English Rugby team suffered a crushing defeat in the match with a team from South Africa. What Prince wrote a sad post to Instagram in which he noted that it was “not night of England”.