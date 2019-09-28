Prince Harry met with the woman who 22 years ago was brought to tears Princess Diana (photo…
On 28 September Prince Harry completes his emotional journey to Angola, filled with memories of his mother Diana. Princess of Wales visited this country 22 years ago in the campaign to ban production and use of landmines, which kill and maim civilians. Then the Princess was found lost in the explosion of mines leg girl Sandra Tidika. Diana was touched by her story. The Princess was present when Sandra was measured for your prosthesis. Unable to hold back the tears.
Now with Sandra, who is already 38 years old, saw the youngest son of Princess Harry. According to Daily Mail, she told him that I called Diane one of my daughters. Only the woman has five children.
