Prince Harry publicly burst into tears, speaking about his son Archie: the network got the video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the annual awards ceremony of the WellChild Awards. They are annually awarded to seriously ill children and adolescents, bravely struggling with their ailments. Harry, who is patron of the WellChild charity, made a speech. In particular, he recalled how at last year’s ceremony, which they also visited, along with Megan, his wife was already pregnant.
“We already knew that we would have a firstborn — more than anyone else at that time did not know, but we knew. And I remember…” — here his voice broke and eyes filled with tears. Harry lowered his head, trying to fight his overwhelming emotions, the crowd cheered, encouraging, and leading a comforting gesture, put his hand to the Prince on the shoulder.
Then the grandson of the Queen continued: “I remember I squeezed the arm of Megan during the ceremony. We both thought about what it will one day become parents. And, moreover, how it would feel to do all in our power to protect our child and to help him if he is born with the problem or get sick over time. Now, being here, being parents, and speaking to all of you — it touches the recesses of my soul that I would have never been able to figure out if I had my own child,” said the Prince in his touching speech.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Meghan Markle came along with Harry to the ceremony in an old coat and dress from their engagement party. She said that on the same day for the first time brought five-month-old son Archie on group gaming sessions.
At last year’s ceremony, Megan was already pregnant, but she and Harry kept it a secret
Meanwhile, there are rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already waiting for the second child.
