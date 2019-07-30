Prince Harry said that he and Megan Markle will be limited to two children
On Tuesday, July 30, the British media and users of social networks began heatedly to discuss the surprise announcement of Prince Harry. 34-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth II in an interview with the famous primatologist Jane Goodall said that he and his wife Meghan Markle decided to confine the two children. In other words, in addition to Archie the couple intend to have another child — not any more!
Harry hardly came as a surprise to Megan. The fact that the interview of the Prince included in the special issue of Vogue magazine, a guest editor who was the Duchess of Sussex. As already reported “FACTS”, she has determined its theme, chose the materials for publication and developed a sketch cover. By the way, the cover of the special edition caused a scandal. 37-year-old Megan Markle was accused of plagiarism!
So what is the reason that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided not to have more than two children? Harry stressed in an interview: “Two is the max!”
It turns out that the Prince is deeply imbued with the ideas of environmental protection and rescue our planet. Harry accentuates each new member of the human race every year adds to the atmosphere of the Earth 58.6 per ton of carbon dioxide. It is estimated by scientists in 2017. Carbon dioxide easily passes radiation in the ultraviolet and visible parts of the spectrum which arrives on the Earth from the Sun and it heats. At the same time, it absorbs emitted by the Earth infrared radiation and is one of the greenhouse gases, resulting in participates in the process of global warming.
It turns out that all this Harry and Megan I think ever since the Duchess became pregnant. And they decided that they would not participate in the process of overpopulation of our planet.
The idea of birth control for several years promoting in the West the British charity Population Matters (“Population matters”). Her main inspiration is the world famous documentary filmmaker and broadcaster sir David Attenborough. Prince Harry has long familiar with him and really respects his opinion. The slogan of the organization is: “Stop at two!” (Stop at Two).
Later in an interview with the Duke of Sussex said: “Very soon, if humanity does not change its attitude to this issue, will start military conflicts for the last part of the fructifying of the earth, the last source of clean water. It is now necessary to remind everyone. These things already happen. We live among them. Humanity reminds me of a frog in water that boils. And it’s awful.”
We will remind, Elizabeth II has four children — Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. Charles has two children. This is William and Harry. As many children Andrew, Edward and Anne. But big brother Harry Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had already produced three. Recently their eldest son George was six years old.
