Prince Harry sang “dance of the chimpanzees” (video)
While Prince William and Kate Middleton has officially gone on vacation, Prince Harry continues to perform exceedingly rare, but obligations. He briefly left Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie, and as President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Ambassador of the youth programme of the Commonwealth went to the 6th annual meeting of the Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting.
The meeting was organized by the renowned primatologist, a UN messenger of peace Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire Jane Goodall. And it was held in St. George’s House at Windsor castle, three miles from his cottage, writes Hello! with reference to CBSnews.
In the first minutes of dialogue with Jane Harry led her to the center of the room and the eyes of the astonished youth, the participants, performed her “dance of the chimpanzee”, which Jane had taught him during their first meeting in December of 2018.
Dance has delighted not only all present, but the very Jane, who probably expected anything but not that of a member of the Royal family.
“I am fascinated and amazed at her work since childhood. And was so happy to find out that she is a terrific person. She even taught me the dance of a chimpanzee, which only she knows… well, you chimpanzee!”, — said the Prince in conclusion of the meeting.
The newspaper reminds that the story of Jane Goodall’s unique and amazing. She devoted 45 of his at the moment, 85 years to the study of social life and intelligence of chimpanzees in the National Park of Gombe in Tanzania. Though at first the dream to become a scientist and work with animals in Africa, seemed impossible: the family didn’t have money to pay for College, so Jane could only rely on their own strength. She got a job as a Secretary and waitress, saved her money for a ticket to Kenya, and in Nairobi met paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey, who was interested in higher primates. Leakey also took a young girl for the position of Secretary, but soon noticed in the ambitious Jane makings of a scientist and sent her to Tanzania to study chimpanzees in their natural habitat.
After only 6 months, she has made three major scientific discoveries, and two years afterwards was admitted to the doctoral degree in ethology in Darwin College at Cambridge University, although Jane has not received higher education. Three years later, in 1965, Jane defended her doctoral thesis on “the Behavior of chimpanzees in the wild.” To know her story more in the movie “Jane” or “Jane’s Journey”.
