Prince Harry under the thumb of Tiffany’s: it became known who makes decisions for Meghan Markle and her husband…
According to the British and American media, Meghan Markle, which stubbornly ignores the advice of the advisors, the charge of her Royal court, listening to the words of only one person — his own mother Doria of Ragland. For former actress she in addition to spouse, is the sole Trustee. 62-year-old Doria, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, is virtually all solutions Megan and Prince Harry.
So, she is ordered to fire one of the three nannies that were hired by the Duchess of Sussex for their baby Archie. Megan consults with the mother for virtually everything — from household living conditions and restore the figure after childbirth to recruitment. Despite the apparent calm and restraint, the African-American Doria iron character that was inherited by her daughter. So, Prince Charles called for the wife of his youngest son, for her strong-willed nature, a Tungsten — in honor of the most refractory of the metals.
Yoga instructor Doria, who is constantly traveling from Los Angeles to Windsor and back, and each day, talks with her daughter on the phone, has a big impact on son-in-law, who, according to Radar Online, she is “under the thumb” (as, indeed, the wife). Harry, deprived in childhood of his mother Princess Diana, said the mother-in-law exceptionally wise woman and admires her.
“These days Issexy trust very few people from their own families. For both of them Doria is one of the few relatives to whom they can turn for advice. So it is very important in their lives, and it has a tremendous impact,” — says close to the Duke and Duchess of the source.
As you know, Markle completely cut off ties with his father Thomas. Harry is estranged from his older brother William and his wife Kate Middleton.
