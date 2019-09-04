Prince Harry was caught in a lie: the social network angered another “hypocritical” speech of the grandson of the Queen
The scandal around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were accused of hypocrisy due to the use of private jets emitted into the atmosphere huge amounts of carbon dioxide and other harmful substances, aggravated. Justification 34-year-old Prince added fuel to the fire.
The day before, as reported by “FACTS”, Harry arrived in Amsterdam to present the new project Travalyst dedicated to eco-tourism. There the grandson of Queen Elizabeth for the first time commented on the accusations. He said that “99 percent of his life traveled the world on commercial flights”. And that sometimes, only on special occasions, were forced to use private aircraft “for the safety of his family.” “Here I flew in a commercial flight”, — said the Prince, who again called on all to contribute to environmental protection, noting, however, that “nobody’s perfect”.
After this speech, the social network again erupted in anger. “Hey, lend me a private jet. So I could take care of MY family!”, “Who are now interested in what it says the Prince-a celebrity — he has no more confidence”, “He is supposed to arrive in Amsterdam by train, not by plane,” wrote the user.
Harry also said that makes contributions to the funds who are fighting with the “carbon footprint” — including planting trees and developing new energy technologies. “Yeah, makes contributions of taxpayers ‘money”, — was indignant in the network.
The Royal correspondent for the Daily Mail Richard Kay, announced the Council, which, in his opinion, really needs Harry: if you were in a hole, stop digging. “Not everyone can understand the climate change, this issue is very complex. But people can recognize hypocrisy when confronted with it,” he said. So Harry should not now to lecture on the protection of the environment.
Even worse, the Prince was caught on outright lies. The publication has calculated that from the date his wedding with Megan Markle in may last year, six out of ten of its visits Harry went to a private aircraft that does not fit with his statements that he flies on commercial flights in the “99 percent” of the cases.
The city Council of Brighton (East Sussex) received a petition to deprive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their titles — “for the immoral and undemocratic behavior.” The petition has already gained enough votes to have it passed for formal discussion at the Council meeting.
