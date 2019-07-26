Prince of Belgium ignored the national anthem for smartphone
Prince Laurent of Belgium during the performance of the national anthem at a military parade was rewritten in instant messengers and phone calls. Reported by the Daily Mail.
According to the newspaper, the incident occurred on 21 July during the celebration of 188 years of independence of Belgium. The event has also been attended by other members of the Royal family, including king Philip. 55-year-old Prince, who came to the ceremony in dress uniform, took the phone, immediately after the anthem of Belgium. Then Laurent made a phone call, but after the comments his wife decided to remove the smartphone in your pocket.
This is not the first case when the Prince of Belgium is criticized for its behavior in military parades, notes Daily Mail. During the last two ceremonies Laurent is also communicated by messengers and by telephone, and in 2014 Prince fell asleep during the celebrations.
In 2011, the Brussels police detained Laurent for violation of traffic rules. Member of the Royal family stopped in the center of the city at the wheel of the Fiat Punto Abarth. In the end, he was deprived of driving privileges for two weeks.