Prince William and Kate Middleton: “the scientist” appreciated the sincerity of feelings of the future king and…

Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely show their feelings in public, but experts are not fooled. Russian expert on lies and gestures Ilya Anishchenko, which cooperates with one of the channels in the framework of the project “This is a real story”, analyzed their relationship and rendered its verdict on their marriage.
His words are quoted by the portal “Seven days.”
“This pair, unlike Harry and Megan, not so openly show his feelings in public. William and Kate rarely hold hands, and do not particularly adhere to each other, but still striking, that they are all well in the relationship. The smiles and jokes, touch, always copying each other — not once in all the time of observation did not notice their faces or in their postures, something negative”,— said Anishchenko.
The expert also added that Kate always kept literally behind her husband. William walks into the room first, welcome first etc. the expert is sure for Middleton is not any discomfort she is completely satisfied with his position.
Recall that Kate Middleton and Prince William have been acquainted for almost 20 years, he studied at the University. In 2002, they even filmed together home, close to schools. Attention was focused in all periods of their relationship. Even when in the spring of 2007, they announced the breakup, Middleton still regularly hassled by the paparazzi. No one believed that such a pair could really fall apart forever. And people were right! In August Kate and William got back together.
Their wedding, which took place on 29 April 2011, was the largest event over the last decade. Anyone still not managed to beat their record for the amount of interest and celebration.
