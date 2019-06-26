Prince William and Kate Middleton topped the ranking of the most influential people of the year
The ranking of the most influential people of the year, compiled by the influential magazine was headed by Prince William and Kate Middleton, says the Agency of the FAN.
In second place is actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina. Three was closed by Joseph Getty – grandson of the oil tycoon Paul Getty – and his wife Sabina, a famous jewelry designer.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in a list of the ten most influential people missed. Thus Kate Middleton walked Meghan Markle on the list of most influential people in 2019.
Fourth place went to seven-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham Harper. While her parents in the ranking of journalists is not included. Among other influential people, the magazine named the footballers Jamie Redknapp and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, singer Perry Edwards, and businesswoman Carol Bamford with her husband Anthony.
Earlier it was reported that British journalists suspected the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in the fourth pregnancy after her appearance on the Royal horses.