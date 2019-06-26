Prince William answered the question how to react if his children declare their unconventional…
After Kate Middleton spoke about a new hobby of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William responded to the question of how he would react if his children declare their sexual orientation. As reports the edition Express, at a charity event organized by the Albert Kennedy Trust, protecting LGBT rights, one of the men asked His Highness: “If Your child one day will say, “Oh, I’m gay” or “Oh, I’m gay”, what will be Your reaction?”.
The Duke of Cambridge, who became the first member of the Royal family who took part in this event, said, “You don’t think about it really until you become a parent. And I think that, obviously, it would be perfectly normal to me… the Only thing I’m worried is how it would be interpreted and perceived, given the roles that fulfill my children… Katherine and I talked a lot about how to prepare them for that”. William once again assured that he would fully support sons and a daughter in their choices. “It bothers me, but not that they were gay and how others will react to it and how much pressure will be on them to be”, he added.
