Prince William is extremely worried and saddened by the interviews granted to his brother Harry and Meghan Markle…
Although usually the Buckingham and Kensington palaces rarely comment on the relationship between the members of the Royal family, after the high profile premiere of the documentary “Harry and Megan: African journey” was an exception. Representatives of Prince William told the BBC that his Highness is “worried” for his brother and sister-in-law and “hopes they’re all right.” He also expressed the opinion that a six-week vacation that Harry and Megan are going to take to devote to his family and leisure activities, will benefit them as they are now in a vulnerable state.
Assistants William also denied rumors that he was “furious”. “Rather, it is a deep sadness. It’s not gonna be as before, it is obvious,” — said the source.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” Prince Harry in an interview, confirmed the rumors about the alienation between him and his older brother, stating that they “go different ways” and they have “bad days”. Harry and Megan also spoke about the pressure on them from the press. The Prince remembered a complicated relationship with the media of his mother, Princess Diana. And Megan is told that her British friends urged her to marry the Prince, warning that “the tabloids will destroy her life.”
It was reported that the Queen and other members of the family are extremely concerned about the direction in which it is followed by “making the contention” Megan and Harry, who organized an unprecedented attack on the press. The representatives of the family, experts say, horrified by the tone and content of the interview.
Royal commentator Phil Dampier said that he was surprised by the complaints of the former American actress and doesn’t believe she was so naive that didn’t know what was coming. In the end, the US also has the tabloids. “It is also noteworthy that Harry admitted that between him and William, there are problems. This proves that the tabloids are not always invent everything,” said Phil.
Another commenter, penny junor, M. p., called interview of Casekow a huge mistake. And urged them to change their approach and to “stop whining”, following the example of other members of the Royal family, who never respond to negative messages in the media. “I think it’s a decent way to solve problems. And the American way — the real problem itself,” said penny. Junor, M. p., also says that Harry acts like his mother. Diana also read everything that about it wrote, and was very upset. Meanwhile, Harry’s father Prince Charles was received quite differently. “When I was interviewing him in the 1980s, the years of his marriage at that time was under threat, he told me he was very angry, reading Newspapers because they are full of lies. And he would like all to deny it. But he realized that he was not able to do so chose not to read them,” said junor, M. p.,.
The error behavior of Casekow called the Royal correspondent johnny diamond, who believes that Megan and Harry are making a split in the Royal family that always tries to act as a United front. And the Daily Mirror reporter Russell Myers is confident that the documentary will be the “beginning of the end” of the relationship of the couple with family Harry. And that they put their relatives in a bad light. Review Megan that few people were interested in her mental state, suggests that members of the Royal family showed to her indifference.
By the way, Kate Middleton and Prince William, who recently completed his trip to Pakistan, did not make a documentary about his journey, laid out in social networks short video about it — the highlights tour.
