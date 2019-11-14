Prince William was published in green velvet and revealed the secret of Kate Middleton (photos)
Prince William attended the London gala concert, dedicated to the 50th anniversary Fund of the charity Centrepoint, helping homeless young people. The concert was also attended by his cousin, Princess Beatrice, who is now preparing for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi. The Princess, who appeared without her fiancé, was in a long black jacket coat top black colorful dress. On her head adorned with a bold headband — this fashion was introduced in the Royal family, the wife of William Kate Middleton.
William himself, as writes the edition Express, surprised the audience, arriving at the event in the glamorous jacket of green velvet with a black bow tie. Singer Rita Ora talked to (and even kissed the Prince) made him a compliment about the costume, saying that she likes him. The Prince jokingly replied that it is necessary sometimes to praise. Usually get compliments on the stylish wife of Prince. William, however, is not the first time attracted the attention of a selection of clothing. So, during a recent visit to Pakistan, he was forced to talk about himself, dressed in traditional local attire — sherwani.
Prince William and Rita Ora. Photo Getty
William also talked with other celebrities — including leading British version of the TV show “dancing with the stars” (Strictly Come Dancing) Claudia Winkleman. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth admitted that “a couple of times” I watched this show. He added: “Catherine is a big fan of his. And my mother-in-law loves him, too,” speaking about his wife Kate Middleton and her mother Carole Middleton.
