Princess Diana and Oleg Vinnik: what will strike a second air “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo)
1 September on the channel “1+1” will be the second live broadcast of the third season of the renewed project “Tantsi z with a stars”. This Sunday for the first time viewers can vote for their favorite participants, and the results of the evaluations of the judges and the audience one of the pairs will leave the project.
The theme of the live broadcast — “a Night of legends”: the participants will dedicate the performances of their idols.
Vladimir Ostapchuk with Ilona hammer will give the passionate tango Oleg Vinnik (by the way, the famous singer in this broadcast will be the leading balcony).
Daniel Salem with his partner Yulia sakhnevich will reveal to the audience a new dramatic story from the life of a leading “Okugenda nolp” lyrical contemporary.
Actor Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko will demonstrate to jazz that a couple will dance in honor of singer James Brown.
*Alain Shoptenko and Alex Yarovenko
Actress “95 Quarter” Elena Kravetz with max Leonov performs under modern soulful lines of a famous poetess Vera Polozkova.
*Max Leonov and Elena Kravets
Presenter Nadezhda Matveeva and V. Shokhin lit hall passionate Samba, which she will dedicate to his favorite singer is Jenifer Lopez.
*Valery Shokhin and Nadezhda Matveeva
Lyudmila Barbir with his partner Dmitry Zhuk will perform a fusion in honor of Princess Diana.
Judges of the project, Francisco Gomez, Kateryna Kuhar and Vlad Yama.
— According to the participants, this season will be the strongest in the last three years, — told “FACTS” Vlad Yama. – I am looking forward to each broadcast. I already have their favorites, as someone who can get my anticuban named Dmitry Komarov.
Leading all season “Tanzu s with a stars” will pair Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol. Thirteen years ago, the debut of their stellar tandem. In the updated seasons together they only opened and closed the broadcasts.
Recall that in the finals the winner is the couple who gets the highest score in the sum of the evaluations of judges and audience voting.
