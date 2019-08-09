Princess-minx: daughter Kate Middleton showed the language to the audience (video)
Star charity regatta The King’s Cup was the daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William — the Princess Charlotte. If the first-born of the Duke and Duchess Prince George often behaves in public, quite shyly, the little Princess feels free in any environment.
The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II took video of the moment she decided to fool around. After the regatta, which was attended by Kate and William and before the ceremony of awarding the winners of the Middleton asked my daughter to wave to the audience and photographers hand. Instead, Charlotte showed the audience the language. This somewhat shocked her grandmother Carole Middleton, who accompanied daughter and granddaughter, and caused chuckles in the crowd.
Charlotte and George were rooting for the parents on Board, which did not participate in the contest. With them were Kate’s parents Carole and Michael.
At the ceremony, Kate Middleton has received a large wooden spoon, symbolizing defeat. Team Duchess was disqualified for an early start and took the last place. At the same time, Kate’s husband William was part of the team that finished third.
She’s back at it again! #PrincessCharlotte stuck her tongue out for the media after watching her parents compete in the King’s Cup Regatta today. pic.twitter.com/TJu825hPeN
— InStyle (@InStyle) August 8, 2019
Thank you to everyone that took part in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Patronages! pic.twitter.com/cbNo4HxAdv
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 8, 2019
