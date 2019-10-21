Principles of food that help to lose weight
More and more scientists now believe that between chronobiologia, metabolism and nutrition there is a connection, and to eat the right thing in accordance with biological rhythms. The portal Focus Online reported about the principles of nutrition that contribute to weight loss.
According to scientific experts, energy metabolism in the body differs during the day. For example, a study by the University of Pennsylvania showed that when eating food from 12:00 to 23:00 food contributes to a more intensive fat deposition than in the use from 8:00 to 19:00. Furthermore, it is known that late meal raises your insulin levels and therefore, in the long term increases the risk of developing diabetes.
Another study scientists from the USA showed that people lose weight better when consumed in the evening are minimal calories and no carbs. For carbohydrates, according to these experts, the ideal time is in the morning.
“This principle is based on filling empty energy reserves in the morning fast-acting carbohydrate (e.g. bread) and cancel them in the evening. If you want to lose weight, then your dinner would be complete without pasta, potatoes or rice, but contain a lot of protein for muscles, which need a lot of energy,” explained the scientists.
Also effective for losing weight eating principle scientists believe the regular application of strictly smaller portions of food in three hours. This approach helps to normalize the levels of sugar and insulin in the blood, which is important for a moderate appetite.
One of the latest trends in weight loss is interval fasting, when three meals have for a period of eight to ten hours during the day, followed by a long break in the diet from 14 to 16 hours. The effectiveness of this method is confirmed by a study conducted at the Institute of biological research Salk, USA, but the truth, on mice. Those mice that could only eat for half a day, were healthier and more lean than mice treated with access to food all 24 hours.