Prison and deportation: the Georgians paid dearly for the marriage
Marilyn Godshall from Wilmington (NC), pleaded guilty to immigration fraud in the case was implicated her daughter and a citizen of Georgia. This is stated in the statement on the website of citizenship and immigration USA.
The internal security of the United States initiated the investigation in connection with the fraudulent marriage between the daughter of Godshall, a U.S. citizen Melissa Godshall, and a citizen of the Republic of Georgia Levan Lomtatidze. Melissa Godshall was married to Somatize and lived with her real boyfriend Robert Kennerly.
“A marriage in our immigration system is a Federal crime, said the acting Director of the office of citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) Ken Cuccinelli. — USCIS does not tolerate those who try to cheat the country. I highly appreciate the professionalism of USCIS employees who investigated this statement about the fictitious marriage, and I thank our law enforcement partners for their efforts to bring these criminals to justice.”
During the investigation, agents found that a sham marriage to Melissa suggested Tojiddin Rahimov (a naturalized U.S. citizen from Tajikistan). He approached the pair and invited Melissa to marry a foreigner. Godshall agreed to marry Lomtatidze, in exchange for $12 000, housing and car. The wedding took place in North Carolina.
During the investigation it was confirmed that Lomtatidze, Melissa Godshall and Kennerly concluded a lease of the house located in Raleigh (North Carolina). Lomtatidze paid for the rental as part payment for a sham marriage. After that the couple filed in the USCIS application to change the immigration status of Georgian as he entered. marriage.
Lomtatidze and Melissa Godshall were interviewed and both said that marriage is not fictitious and they really are in a relationship. The Georgian is granted the status of a resident of the United States.
18 Sep 2017 Godshall prepared a statement in support of the application Lomtatidze permanent residence. The girl believed the marriage legal, knowing that he was signed with the purpose of evading immigration laws.
27 Aug 2019 Lomtatidze was sentenced for conspiracy to commit fraud in marriage by the district judge of the United States, Louise Flanagan. He was also ordered to be deported from the United States. On the same day, Melissa Godshall was sentenced to four months imprisonment.
19 June 2019 and 11 July 2019 Kennerly and Rahimov, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy immigration fraud by marriage. They are currently awaiting sentencing.