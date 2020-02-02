PrivatBank again accused of cheating customers
February 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
PrivatBank stuck the accusation that their ATMs ATMs PrivatBank give a lesser amount than requested by the client, but the money card “stealing” the money of Ukrainians.
This message appeared on the website of MinFin.
It is emphasized that the PrivatBank ATMs give out smaller amount than requested by the client, but the money from the card removed.
The report said that recently seen two such cases. “Observed the other day among my friends 2 cases when the ATM PrivatBank (various) give a smaller amount thus charged to the card the entire amount. The call to support ended with text that said the test showed that the ATM was working correctly! Looks like a scheme.”
As for other details of the incidents, some of them user reported.