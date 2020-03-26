“PrivatBank” announced “vacation credit”
“PrivatBank” announces “vacation credit” in connection with the restrictive measures because of a pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
About it reports a press-service of the Bank.
It is clarified that the holidays will be in effect for entrepreneurs, customers of small and medium businesses from 1st March to end may 2020-th year.
It is noted that “vacation credit” was introduced and loans that are not repaid on time, and loans without overdue debts.
The holidays will be in effect for the product “Credit limit on the account.” Required monthly reset loans transferred at the end of may 2020-th year.
It is also reported that all the details of “vacation credit” customers of small and medium businesses will be aware of by sending special messages.
