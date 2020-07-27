PrivatBank filed a new lawsuit against Kolomoisky in the US
Photo: epravda.com.ua
The administration of PrivatBank Kolomoisky requires to return $750 million
The state administration of PrivatBank in July 2020 filed a second amended petition in the Chancery court of the state of Delaware against the former owners of the Bank Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov. On Monday, July 27, said Privat.
Claims apply to companies connected with former owners. The added claim does not increase the potential payout by the defendants.
The amount of the doubtful transactions, which the Bank requires payments, with the first additions of the claim is approximately $750 million.
In the second Supplement PrivatBank has developed and refined its legal arguments and the evidence base in the light of the position taken by defendants, emphasized in the message.
As reported, the Economic court of Dnipropetrovsk region has approved the sale of the property of the Dnieper company Fortuna, collateral for loans PrivatBank issued by the Western car company from Chernivtsi.
korrespondent.net