PrivatBank has announced the launch of payment technologies face
In September PrivatBank launches updated version of the popular mobile banking Privat24. As told in the financial institution, a fundamentally new payment technology in retail, will present on 12 September 2019. On this day in the river at Privat Innovation Day will show the advanced development team of the Bank innovators and leading payment systems.
Simultaneously with the new Privat24 journalists will present a new opportunity banking – payment FacePay face.
That technology is ready to launch said at the end of 2016, the then it Director of the Bank Dmitry Dubilet. But after the nationalization of the Bank in December of the same year, apparently, the launch was postponed.
The essence of the technology FacePay in version PrivatBank, however, is still unclear. The financial institution still keep secret the details of the project. But earlier in the state Bank explained that to pay for the new technology to a client will not need to carry neither a smartphone, nor a map.
In 2016 the working principle of FacePay its developers said this:
- The user needs to register on a special website, enter the username and password from Privat24 and take pictures.
- For payment at the counter will stand tablet or smartphone, the camera focused on the visitor.
- If the system detects a customer (a special algorithm facial recognition), it sends a request with customer name in the POS terminal nearby.
- The seller will enter into the terminal the amount of the order, after which the required amount will be debited from your card.