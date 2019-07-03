PrivatBank has launched an instant design virtual cards
PrivatBank has launched a service for instant registration of a virtual Bank card in online banking Privat24.
Olfin about it it became known from the message of the Bank.
Unlike Internet cards, the virtual card is a full-fledged international Bank card, it is possible to pay in stores and withdraw cash, buy tickets and get all the banking services.
To issue a virtual card can be in the beta version of the new “Privat24”, selecting “Wallet” and then “Add card”. The menu card can get account details and PIN. They will come to the client on the phone. For payments in shops and establishments the card you want to add in your virtual wallet, Apple Pay or Google Pay.
PrivatBank released in virtual form as a debit card for payments and card “Universal” with the possibility of establishing a credit limit.
In addition, the virtual card can be issued in foreign currency.
Tariffs for virtual maps are identical to the rates on regular credit cards.