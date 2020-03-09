PrivatBank intends to say goodbye to the property Kolomoisky in Bukovel
Nationalized PrivatBank plans to sell non-core assets inherited from the former owner of the oligarch Igor Kolomoysky, namely, the objects in the Ukrainian ski resort Bukovel.
This was the “LC Business” said the Deputy head of the Board of PrivatBank Galina pahachuk.
She said that the sale serves the hotels “Star Bukovel” and the Radisson blu, land, and 16 lifts. According to her, to the Bank’s transfer to state ownership of these assets was estimated at 12.6 billion UAH.
Pakhachuk said that to date the Bank has been recruiting consultant who will be able to evaluate and sale the above.
The desire to sell non-core assets of the former owners of “PrivatBank”, which after nationalization, there was another in October 2018. Then the representatives of the Bank announced its intention to sell the hotel “Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel”, the capital’s hotel “Mir”, training facility, football stadium and shopping Mall “lakeside” in the city of Dnepr.
Privat nationalized in 2016.
In 2018, the then head of the Ministry of Finance Alexander danyluk said that the government plans to sell the Bank in 2022.
Now the ex-owner of PrivatBank Igor Kolomoisky is attempting through the courts to recover assets, or to seek monetary compensation for the nationalization.