PrivatBank presented to borrowers surprise
In the current economic conditions caused by the impact of the pandemic coronavirus, PrivatBank introduces additional “vacation credit” for borrowers of programs of crediting “Car on credit”, “Housing loan” and “Loan secured by real estate.”
“Vacation credit” are Bank customers who have financial difficulties (layoffs, unpaid leave, etc.) because of the restrictions associated with quarantine.
Such clients are entitled to a rescheduling of all regular payments to 31 July 2020 with a corresponding conclusion of additional agreements to the loan agreement or the lease agreement after the end of quarantine.
For registration of “vacation credit” program “Car on credit”, “Housing loan” and “Loan secured by real estate” is sufficient to fill in the application form on the website of the Bank.
The Bank also reminds that during the period of quarantine for individuals available for most credit programs of PrivatBank.
The sizes of credit limits on cards and installment are regulated by the Bank taking into account the economic situation, credit history of the borrowers and the principles of a public offer.
In addition, according to the law No. 533-Hot March 17, 2020, in case customers have problems with debt servicing are associated with epidemic and quarantine, PrivatBank does not apply penalties and interest for late payments.