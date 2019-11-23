PrivatBank received a record profit
Net profit of the state PrivatBank in January-October 2019 amounted to RS 28 billion, twice the financial result of the Bank’s activities in 2018.
This is stated in the message on the website of the financial institution.
As reported by the Treasurer of the Bank Anna Samarina, the growth of credit portfolio of PrivatBank for the first 9 months of 2019 was 14.9%.
The same indicator for the whole banking system is -3,4%, in the group of state banks -3.7 percent.
The increase in net assets Privat since the beginning of 2019 was 2%. The increase in net assets in the whole banking system is 1% (excluding Banking 0,8%).
The group of public banks the increase in net assets – 0.1%, and excluding PrivatBank’s net assets for the group decreased by 1.1%.