Private office, house and assets: the Russian oligarch Deripaska first told me about frozen in U.S. property
Oleg Deripaska in the US court for the first time revealed the kind of property he was frozen in America because of the sanctions. This company Basic Element Inc., who worked as a representative office of the group “Basic element”, says RBC.
Representatives of billionaire Oleg Deripaska in a us court, where they sought its exclusion from the sanctions list, first called the assets of the businessman who was blocked in the U.S. as a result, imposed in 2018 sanctions.
For example, the controlling share of the company Basic Element Inc. (state of Delaware), says Deripaska’s lawyer Erich Ferrari of Ferrari & Associates. This company worked as a representative office of the group “Basic element” in America, the lawyer explained.
“Basic Element Inc. held Bank accounts, and possessed the leasehold estate when against Deripaska was sanctioned. In particular, this account of Wells Fargo Bank”, — stated in the document filed by Deripaska in the court on 5 November (have RBC).
Account Basic Element Inc. in Wells Fargo was blocked, and the provider of registry services ended the relationship with her. As a result, now she has not left a single employee company paralyzed. The document is not revealed what monies were blocked.
“Extensive assets” in the United States
Ferrari also calls the American company RUSAL America Corp., which sells aluminium in the United States. RUSAL America occupies offices in the new York city building and lease rights owned by Basic Element Inc. After inclusion into the sanctions list of the company UC Rusal Deripaska of RUSAL America Corp, account. Bank JPMorgan Chase were closed. RUSAL America returned to full activity in early 2019, when the Department of the Treasury lifted sanctions on Rusal after concessions Deripaska in control of the company.
“The defendants (the Department of the Treasury and its division of OFAC sanctions. — RBC) are well aware of the vast assets owned by Deripaska in the US while making it to the sanctions list,” writes his attorney, giving to understand that freezing has been others not mentioned the assets of the businessman. RBC sent a request to Eric Ferrari. The representative of Deripaska in Russia declined to comment.
“Private office” in new York
Basic Element Inc. was established in 2006, follows from the records in the corporate registry of Delaware. Now the registration agent, prescribed under the legislation of any state, it is not available, from information in the registry. In addition, the website of the holding “Basic element” does not work, a British company of the group Basic Element UK was eliminated shortly after the imposition of sanctions.
About Basic Element Inc. in 2017, wrote in the lawsuit against Deripaska by a former Russian businessman Alexander Gliklad. He claimed that the company was 100% owned by the Russian “pillar”, is based and has accounts in new York. “Gliklad argues that the Basic Element office on Madison Avenue in new York operates as a private office Deripaska,” — said in the materials of the American court.
According Gliklad, in 2013, Deripaska as the landlord in new York (due to the sublease of office space) “raised $2.5 million”. Also Gliklad claimed that Deripaska through Basic Element allegedly acquired 50% of the “Russian newspaper”, published in new York.
Mansions in the trust
In 2018, newspaper NY Post reported, citing sources in the US administration that Deripaska frozen real assets — houses in new York and Washington. These houses are formally recorded on an anonymous Delaware companies and Deripaska’s representatives never confirmed the fact of their arrest. One of these companies is traced a possible relationship with a cousin Deripaska Paul Zubovym, wrote RBC with reference to the documents of municipal services in new York. Deripaska himself in a us court in 2016, explained that the new York real estate is controlled by an irrevocable trust in the British virgin Islands: Deripaska was its founder, but lost the rights to the property transferred to the irrevocable trust assets.
Earlier, Deripaska’s lawyers informed the court of the United States that the wealth of Oleg Deripaska, because of the sanctions the US has dropped by 81% (or $7.5 billion). Now, Forbes magazine assesses the state of Deripaska in $3.6 billion Result from us sanctions was “the complete destruction of the wealth of Deripaska, his reputation and livelihood,” he said in the lawsuit the businessman to OFAC. He was “expelled from the international business community”, “extruded from the controlling shares in its largest businesses,” and was denied access to the property in the United States.