Priyanka Chopra admitted why she still has no children
The actress believes having children a priority.
Famous Indian actress and model Priyanka Chopra told why she still has no children.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight celebrity has told that does not consider having children a priority.
Priyanka Chopra said that now she and her husband nick Jonas intense work schedule. Moreover, the singer is busy all the time because of the big comeback by the Jonas Brothers.
“It’ll happen when it should happen,” — commented on his decision about children of the star couple.
It should be noted that the first rumors of a romance Priyanka Chopra and nick Jonas appeared in may 2017, when there were pictures of them from Los Angeles. In 2018, the star couple got married. The lovers got married twice — first Indian rite, and then Christian.