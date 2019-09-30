Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became the first the most stylish couple version People
People magazine has published the rating of the most beautifully dressed stars, and celebrity wife became its leaders.
First place went to Priyanka Chopra. In recognition of the publication, its elegant style, few people can leave indifferent. The actress is a recognized sex symbol and the epitome of femininity. Chopra was able to get around céline Dion, whose most recent outfits from the last fashion Week attracted a lot of attention and provoked a mixed reaction, although it is usually praised for the fearlessness in choosing clothes.
Hollywood beauties prefer to emphasize the bust without excess daring cutouts and dress in long dresses flying. Her style is rightly can be called restrained. Perhaps this is what helped her win first place ranking ― restraint and aura of mystery.
But the appearance on top of the wife Priyanka nick Jonas just surprised. On the other hand, the joint outputs of the pair adheres to the uniformity in style and because it always looks harmoniously on the red carpet. Fashion experts read in their outfits references to the aesthetics of Old Hollywood and profound knowledge in the subject.
Meanwhile, the actress was recognized as the most stylish person of the year in the edition of Vanity Fair.