Priyanka Chopra came out in a dress for 11 thousand dollars
Stunning image Priyanka Chopra added pumps and earrings, matching the color of the outfit.
Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to musician nick Jonas, continues to captivate the world with spectacular outputs. One of the party star came in a luxurious dress, the cost of which reached 11 thousand dollars.
The other day a charming Priyanka attended the party of Vanity Fair magazine, where he lit an expensive dress. The evening dress she chose from the collection of the famous brand, Oscar de la Renta, and its cost is estimated at about 11 thousand dollars. Dress Priyanka Chopra was indeed a luxury: the designers sewed the Lacy red cloth, on which we could see large flowers and added clothes velvet belt. Sensuality strapless added to the femininity of the actress.
Regarding makeup, the star has decided to focus on Burgundy lips. The actress looked gorgeous, which was noted by all foreign lustres.