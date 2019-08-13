Priyanka Chopra came out in a translucent blouse
The actress chose a revealing outfit for social events.
Popular Indian actress and model Priyanka Chopra, who recently said, why not want to have children from her husband nick Jonas appeared at a social event in a rather candid way, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The sexy outfits the star is wearing very rare. For the festival Beautycon in Los Angeles, the artist decided to choose a low-key, but in moderation allure.
On the red carpet Priyanka Chopra decided on a fashion experiment — a celebrity posed in front of photographers in a classical suit in white.
Add a touch of spice to the image, the actress decided with translucent blouses. By the way, from linen, this time the star is completely abandoned.
Priyanka Chopra did not hesitate to pose for photographers in a revealing outfit, showing off her slim and trim figure.